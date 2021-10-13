CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Use of F-fluorodeoxyglucose Positron Emission Tomography to Monitor Tocilizumab Effect on Vascular Inflammation in Giant Cell Arteritis

Medscape News
 6 days ago

Kaitlin A. Quinn; Himanshu Dashora; Elaine Novakovich; Mark A. Ahlman; Peter C. Grayson. Objectives: To evaluate the time-dependent effects of tocilizumab on vascular inflammation as measured by 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) in GCA. Methods: Patients with GCA treated with tocilizumab were selected from a prospective, observational cohort. Patients underwent...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Cancer uses sugar residue to evade immune cells

Newswise — A team of South Dakota State University chemistry researchers uncovered how cancer cells utilize a simple sugar residue to disguise themselves from the immune system. What they learned will help scientists develop more effective cancer therapeutics. “We utilized the lens of organic chemistry to understand how cancer cells...
CANCER
Medscape News

Efficacy and Durability of Two- vs. Three-drug Integrase Inhibitor-Based Regimens in Virologically Suppressed HIV-Infected Patients

Massimiliano Fabbiani; Barbara Rossetti; Arturo Ciccullo; Letizia Oreni; Filippo Lagi; Luigi Celani; Manuela Colafigli; Andrea De Vito; Maria Mazzitelli; Alex Dusina; Miriam Durante; Francesca Montagnani; Stefano Rusconi; Amedeo Capetti; Gaetana Sterrantino; Gabriella D'Ettorre; Simona Di Giambenedetto. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: The aim of the present study was to compare the...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Age-Related Changes Occur in Small Intestine Microbiome

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For the first time, researchers have uncovered links between age and changes in the small intestine microbiome, including decreased microbial diversity, increased coliforms, and bacteria that increase with chronological age alone. "We believe that the small bowel is really a remarkable place," Dr. Ruchi Mathur...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Can pre-transplant 18F-choline positron emission tomography predict relapse following autologous stem cell transplantation in primary central nervous system lymphoma?

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. 1. Korfel A, Schlegel U. Diagnosis and treatment of primary CNS lymphoma....
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammation#Vascular#Giant Cell Arteritis#18f Fluorodeoxyglucose#Fdg Pet#Gca#Petvas#Linear#Iqr 22 3
Nature.com

Evaluation of airway inflammation in mechanically ventilated patients using cell count and protein concentration

Mechanically ventilated (MV) patients may present airway inflammation and elevated secretion production. However, it is unknown whether cell and/or protein counts in bronchial samples may be useful to evaluate their clinical condition. Our aim was to standardize sampling and propose a new mechanical mucus dissolution in Tracheal-Bronchial secretions. In all patients, bronchial lining fluid aspiration (BLF), Bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) and Bronchial Washings (BW40, BW5) were performed, while visible bronchial secretions were obtained via bronchoscopy (VBS) and blinded, via a common catheter for tracheobronchial aspiration (AC). Mucus was mechanically or DTT dissolved and cell number was count. Protein, albumin and TNF-α levels were measured, in mucus dissolved samples from control and MV patients. Cell number and protein levels were elevated in mucus dissolved compared to non-dissolved, or DTT dissolved. Cell number and TNF-α levels were elevated in MV patients compared to controls, while protein levels were lower in MV patients. Differences in cell and protein levels were observed in samples acquired using different sampling technics. Therefore, mechanical mucus dissolution provides a proper sample for evaluation, and the sampling technic used can influence the sample’s characteristics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Assessing the severity of Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy by using Scheimpflug tomography

Investigators sought to develop a severity scale for tomographic edema in FECD based on Scheimpflug tomography maps, and to evaluate intra- and inter-observer variation for assessing severity. This article was reviewed by Sanjay Patel, MD. The authors performed this study in order to develop a severity scale for tomographic edema...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Half-Dose DOACs Cut Bleeding, Thrombus Risk Post-Watchman LAA Closure

In a potential case of "less is more," an antithrombotic regimen with only short-term antiplatelets and long-term reliance on direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) — but at half the standard dosages — led to an almost 90% drop in risk of thromboembolic and major bleeding events after transcatheter left-atrial appendage (LAA) closure, in an observational study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Medscape News

Case Report: Lung Cancer Shrinks in Patient Using CBD Oil

A case report describes the dramatic shrinkage of a tumor to a quarter of its original size in a patient with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had declined conventional treatment, continued smoking, and who later revealed that she was ingesting cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The patient was an 80-year-old woman.
CANCER
Medscape News

Long-Term Real-World Effectiveness of Pharmacotherapies for Schizoaffective Disorder

Jonne Lintunen; Heidi Taipale; Antti Tanskanen; Ellenor Mittendorfer-Rutz; Jari Tiihonen; Markku Lähteenvuo. Objective: To investigate the long-term real-world effectiveness of antipsychotics and other psychopharmacotherapies in the treatment of schizoaffective disorder (SCHAFF). Method: Two nationwide cohorts of SCHAFF patients were identified from Finnish and Swedish registers. Within-individual design was used with...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cell fitness used to determine outcomes in COVID patients

Cell fitness has been identified as a way of predicting health outcomes in COVID patients, according to a University of Queensland study. The study investigated a cellular fitness marker, known as hfwe-Lose, to identify sub-optimal cells in patients who had been hospitalized or died from COVID at the start of the pandemic.
FITNESS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy