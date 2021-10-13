Man accused of head-butting Arkansas City police officer

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Ark City man Sunday after he allegedly battered an Ark City officer and also engaged in disorderly conduct. Issa Ahmed Moder Nemr, 38, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count each of battery of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $3,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.