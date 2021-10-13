CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick braces for national spotlight, demonstrations as trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s death set to start

By Stanley Dunlap
Georgia Recorder
 6 days ago
When jury selection begins Monday in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, the Transformative Justice Coalition is expecting up to 100 people to show up in support of the Arbery family as Glynn County comes under a withering national spotlight.

The justice coalition is busing people to coastal Georgia to join a crush of out-of-towners and media outlets from across the country descending on Brunswick for the trial of three white men charged with murdering the 25-year-old Arbery as the Black man was out on a Sunday jog in February 2020. In the week leading up to the trial, public safety agencies are getting ready for large crowds, potential protests and security threats.

The founder of Transformative Justice Coalition, Barbara Arnwine, says there have only been a few community activists attending the hearings leading up to the trial, but that number should swell once the trial begins.

Throughout next week, the coalition will hold prayer services, online discussions and other events, as well as have many of its members watch court proceedings on TV screens set up outside the Glynn County Courthouse and in some of its rooms every day.

Not only will the verdict determine whether Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan spend years in prison, but for many onlookers it also becomes a watershed moment for racial injustice .

“(Arbery was) just a young man who had a life to live and we have no clue what the outcome of his life would be because it was cut short for no good reason,” Arnwine said. “I think it’s a story that the nation needs to reflect on and I think the other story here is the story of the community organizing.”

While the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office handles security inside the courthouse, a unified command composed of law enforcement and first responder agencies from around the area and state has been hashing out scenarios since June that might occur around the county.

Chad Posick, criminal justice and criminology professor at Georgia Southern University, said the potential tensions between law enforcement and Arbery’s supporters make it all the more important that this case is handled fairly leading up to a verdict.

“There’s so many important issues wrapped around incidences of hate crime, around issues of race, justice issues around policing and community relationships,” Posick said. “There’s a lot that’s going to be here and the trial will be lengthy and I’m sure it’s gonna be very emotional.”

About 100 firefighters, police officers, Georgia State Patrol troopers and administrators met Monday afternoon to discuss potential threats and other situations if tensions rise during the month set aside for jury selection and trial.

Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist of the Glynn County Police Department, serving as an incident commander, addresses public safety and first responders serving in the unified command put in place for the Ahmaud Arbery trial. Photo courtesy of Jay Sellers/unified command

“We have the unusual advantage of lead time to prepare so we’re taking advantage of that,” command spokesman Jay Sellers said. “Overall, the mission is to support peaceful assembly. However, we are keenly aware that many will come here with the best of intentions while a few may seek to do harm.”

During the trial, the city will also be busy as tourists come in droves to attend the annual University of Georgia and University of Florida football game. There is potential for a historic amount of national and even international media coverage focused on the port city. Demonstrators are sure to crowd the courthouse lawn during the Arbery proceedings.

“The media turnout should be high, especially since the trial will be broadcast, but we have not gotten enough requests for assembly permits to have any confidence to say how many people may come in as guests,” Sellers said. “We will likely see the permit requests grow once jury selection begins on October 18, though groups smaller than 100 will likely not even request a permit.”

Court officials mailed jury duty notices to 1,000 people, a much larger summons than usual in an attempt to put together an impartial group in a case that raised a national outcry.

In a sign of how tight the community of Brunswick is, Brunswick City Commissioner Vincent Williams is a friend of Arbery’s father, who also cuts Williams’ yard. He has spoken with the grieving father about how important it is that Arbery gets justice.

Williams, a 1984 graduate of Brunswick High School, said he’s not aware of anything close to the magnitude of the trial in Arbery’s death ever taking place locally. That’s saying something in a coastal area that’s had more than its share of deadly law and order injustices .

Even with the anticipated large crowds, Williams said he’s confident that everything will remain orderly.

The combined show of force charged with keeping the peace during the trial received the stamp of approval from Brunswick and Glynn elected officials, the Glynn sheriff’s office, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and local schools.

“I think that we, along with the county, state officials, federal officials and everything have put together a real good game plan,” Williams said. “We are moving in the right direction to keep law and order in the city.

“Even before the arrests were made, how we handled things through that particular time, the protests and everything that happened was done peacefully,” Williams said. “Our goal is to continue peacefulness even through the verdict. We know it’s a very touchy subject, it’s a very touchy time and we just want to be prepared.”

Community plays important role

Without Bryan releasing the viral video of the chase that ended on a suburban Brunswick street after a shotgun-toting Travis McMichael felled Arbery with three blasts moments later, it is unlikely the case would be going to trial.

As the three accused killers tried to bond out of the Glynn County Jail in a May hearing, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that as Arbery was bleeding on the street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, Travis McMichael stood over him and spat a racial slur and obscenity.

Initially, local prosecutors who now face prosecution themselves used a citizen’s arrest law to justify the killing. The GBI took over the investigation into Arbery’s killing in spring 2020, resulting in the arrest of the three suspects.

Widespread awareness of the circumstances of Arbery’s killing is also leading to a much larger jury pool than a typical murder trial, with potential jurists waiting inside a community center before getting cleared to go inside the courthouse.

Concrete barriers have been placed outside the Glynn County courthouse in anticipation of crowds coming out for the Ahmaud Arbery trial that begins Oct. 18 with jury selection. Photo courtesy of Barbara Arnwine

The pandemic is leading to social distancing precautions inside a courtroom where jurors will be spread out and the gallery will be primarily limited to family members.

Streaming of the jury selection and trial will be available online, and the four-week trial is set aside to endure a spotlight on the highest-profile national case since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in April of the murder of George Floyd.

In the summer of 2020, protests spread from the Georgia Capitol in downtown Atlanta to cities across the state demanding justice in killings of Black people that included Floyd, Arbery, Louisville’s Breonna Taylor and others.

In Brunswick, Arbery’s death became a unifying rallying cry for demonstrators demanding justice during demonstrations outside the courthouse as a grand jury considered indictments for his murder.

Posick said that a case that will be headlined nationally like Arbery’s could present challenges, especially for a community as small as Brunswick with a population of just over 16,000.

Having a thorough jury selection process will be important in finding jurors who won’t succumb to outside pressure from either side, he said.

“I think as long as procedures are in place that reduces the chance that’s going to happen,” Posick said. “Unfortunately, we do see it a lot in smaller towns and more rural areas where the community is just more tight knit and you have more opportunities to get at jurors.”

After the case ends, the McMichaels and Bryan face more legal troubles in U.S. District court where they face charges of attempted kidnapping and committing racially motivated hate crimes related to Arbery’s death.

The post Brunswick braces for national spotlight, demonstrations as trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death set to start appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Wanda Howell
5d ago

I think people should stay home and let the justice system work the three men was wrong for taken the man's life but let the system work without riots and protests that only makes things worse

Bob Sacamono
5d ago

This is going to be a media frenzy!!! No matter the verdict people are going to be divided!! Basically this is right up the street ( I95 ) from me

The difficult and time-consuming process of selecting impartial jurors who will decide the fate of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery began Monday in a case that is bringing national attention to racial justice in the South. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging through a suburban Brunswick neighborhood on […]
Naomi Williams of Evans said the beginning of the pandemic was especially tough on her family, including her 12-year-old son. He has been diagnosed with a long list of conditions, including epilepsy and chronic lung disease, which makes him more susceptible to COVID-19. "Living with a disability makes your life different anyway, because we live […]
When Marcia Killingsworth noticed some troubling election plans for the Edison citywide election she checked in with the Georgia Secretary of State's office after feeling local officials were dragging their feet. Killingworth lives in Calhoun County, where the Edison city of about 1,300 residents in southwest Georgia is one of the 111 local election contests […]
A judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday that aimed to discredit Fulton County absentee ballots, the latest in a string of lawsuits challenging the validity of the 2020 presidential elections to get tossed.  Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ruled against a request by supporters of former President Donald Trump for an up-close review of […]
The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court's ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, […]
WASHINGTON — A six-week abortion ban in Texas enacted in September forced those seeking abortion services in the Lone Star State to look across state lines for care. But the timing couldn't have been worse for Texans living near the state's eastern border. The law took effect as neighboring Louisiana was reeling from the destruction […]
Two Fulton County election workers fired for allegedly shredding voter registration applications before Tuesday's start to municipal elections is the latest controversy dogging a county already under fire as the state investigates potential election mismanagement.  Fulton officials announced Monday that they referred the case to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after terminating the employees […]
Candidates jockeying to lead Georgia's capital city clashed over crime and ethics at a Tuesday debate held as voters across the state went to the polls for the first day of early voting for nonpartisan municipal elections. Atlanta voters have more than a dozen candidates to choose from in the open race to replace Mayor […]
At 656 feet long and big enough to haul more than 4,000 automobiles, the hulking Golden Ray ship has been hard to miss in the St. Simons Sound, where it laid on its side for more than two years. Now, after years of setbacks from oil spills, a fire, hurricanes and a change in contractors, […]
A group of more than 100 faith leaders in Georgia have come out in opposition to a proposal to mine near the Okefenokee Swamp and are calling on religious-minded state and local decision makers to reject any plans to mine close to the swamp. Dozens of faith leaders, including Christian ministers, rabbis and imams, added […]
A distant cousin of mine recently died of COVID-19. We had long ago lost touch when we both moved from our North Dakota hometown, me to Minnesota by way of stops in Florida and Georgia, and she to Texas, where she worked as a teacher, got married and raised a family for more than 30 […]
If there's one enduring myth in America, it's that there's nothing we can really do to end poverty. Most policy prescriptions during the last few decades — from setting up Byzantine barriers to programs like food stamps and Medicaid to doing nothing at all — are rooted in condescending lore that poor people deserve to […]
Faculty job security is new fight on Georgia campuses after months of mask dustups

The battle over masks in Georgia’s college classrooms continues to simmer, and now another issue is pitting some of the state’s professors against the state’s appointed university system leadership. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Georgia Board of Regents is set to consider changes to professor tenure at the 26 public institutions the state manages. Supporters […] The post Faculty job security is new fight on Georgia campuses after months of mask dustups appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

State Capitol grounds ringed by foreboding steel fence spurred by 2020 protests

The new 8-foot tall steel fence surrounding the state Capitol will give a fortress-like feel as lawmakers, lobbyists and visitors return in force in early November for a special legislative session. The Georgia Building Authority completed the extensive security fence project this month after crews painted the bars and put finishing touches on the gates […] The post State Capitol grounds ringed by foreboding steel fence spurred by 2020 protests appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Thursday objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but […] The post GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia U.S. attorney quit after Trump pressure to reject election results, new report confirms

Former President Donald Trump forced a top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to step down because he wouldn’t help Trump overturn his loss of Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, a U.S. Senate report released Thursday said. The report, written by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, found that the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung […] The post Georgia U.S. attorney quit after Trump pressure to reject election results, new report confirms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Democrats’ vision for free community college would boost undocumented students

WASHINGTON—The massive economic policy package Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress could open the door to free community college for undocumented immigrants. But that lifeline for many people now denied access to higher education could also reignite controversies in Republican-leaning states over immigration and federal overreach. The provision on immigrants was included in a plan drafted […] The post Democrats’ vision for free community college would boost undocumented students appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IMMIGRATION
Georgia Recorder

Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in?

WASHINGTON — Nearly one fifth of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package is dedicated to providing low-cost care for children from birth to kindergarten—investments that would benefit single parents and low-income families. But how the states implement their programs for pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds—or whether they even decide to accept the cash, […] The post Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Protection against violent threats could be legit Georgia campaign expense

The recent spate of violent threats against elected officials has a state oversight panel rethinking its position on whether home security systems should qualify as a legitimate campaign-related expense. Just seven years ago, the state ethics commission ruled candidates and officeholders could not use campaign funds to help secure their homes. But after a tumultuous […] The post Protection against violent threats could be legit Georgia campaign expense appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
