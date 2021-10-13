The Office Experience Arrives In Chicago

The Office fans can relive their favorite moments in the series when The Office Experience opens its doors in Chicago on October 15. Chicago plays home to the largest official interactive fan experience based on The Office to date. The experience is created by Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment in consultation with The Office’s U.S. creator Greg Daniels. You can visit The Office Experience at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Ave., located at the corner of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Ohio St. For ticket information, please click here.