Proposed Rotterdam budget calls for tax increase

The Rotterdam tentative 2022 budget proposes raising taxes for residential property owners 2.1%, while taxes for commercial property owners will rise 27.4%. Residential property taxes are proposed to go to $3.92 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $3.84 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021. Non-homestead or commercial properties are proposed to go to $8.98 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022, up from $7.05 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021.