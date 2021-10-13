Apple to drop Touch Bar with 2021 M1X MacBook Pro, could feature 120Hz refresh rate as well

We are inching closer to the next Apple Unleashed event that’s scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 18, at 1 PM ET, so it is only natural to expect tons of rumors about possible new Apple hardware. Some of the latest rumors have been previously mentioned by other sources, but there’s one, in particular, that seems a bit off, as the new AirPods 3 could be getting ready to launch the two new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops that would also feature a notch on their displays.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO