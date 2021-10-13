Apple to drop Touch Bar with 2021 M1X MacBook Pro, could feature 120Hz refresh rate as well
Apple announced its second Fall event for 2021, the ‘Unleashed’ event, yesterday. The event is scheduled to take place next Monday, i.e., October 18, at 1 PM ET. Ahead of the event, leaker @dylandkt revealed a number of features we could expect from the upcoming MacBook Pro. He claimed that the 2021 M1X MacBook Pro would feature a mini LED display, smaller bezels, a 1080p webcam, and new charging brick. In a follow-up to the previous leaks, the leaker Dylan has revealed some more specs about the M1X MacBook Pro.pocketnow.com
