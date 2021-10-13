CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHA drafts rule to require vaccine

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON – The Biden's administration's mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...

