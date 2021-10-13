OSHA drafts rule to require vaccine

During remarks in Chicago on Thursday, President Biden outlined the steps his administration has taken since January to procure enough vaccines for Americans and encourage people to get them. “But even after all those efforts, we still had more than a quarter of people in the United States who were eligible for vaccinations but didn't get the shot,” said the president. “While I didn’t race to [impose vaccine mandates] right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements … That wasn't my first instinct.” Last month, Biden announced the vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors, as well as the Labor Department emergency rule that requires employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines. Biden added that “These requirements are already proving that they work.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO