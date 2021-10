Notice is hereby given to residents of Knox County, Indiana, and Sullivan County, Indiana, who are the owners of land affected by the Mason J. Niblack et al Levee System, that the annual meeting of landowners will be held on the 28th day of October, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, at Knox County Circuit Court, Third Floor, Courthouse, 111 North 7th Street, Vincennes, Indiana.