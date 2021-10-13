Carolyn Cox Lewis, 60, of Farmville passed away on October 1, 2021 at Pruitt Healthcare of Farmville, NC. She was born on August 30, 1961 in Pitt Co., NC to Harvey and Marie Moore Cox. Carolyn graduated from Ayden Grifton High School. She went on to attend Pitt Community College earning her Associates degree. Carolyn started her career as a Unit Secretary at Pitt County Memorial Hospital and later transitioned to a Billing and Insurance Specialist, where she worked in the Medical Field for many years until suffering a stroke September 9, 2020. Carolyn loved to “get my hands in the dirt” every spring to plant tomatoes and flowers. She enjoyed the peacefulness of spending time outside with her husband watching the birds, butterflies, and even the bird feeder-raiding squirrels. She also enjoyed being in the kitchen. Often cooking and making food for friends and family. Carolyn’s heart was enormous and her generosity limitless. She truly loved helping others. Be it with food, counsel, money, prayer, or just a shoulder to cry on. Even at work she enjoyed being able to help patients and family members with their often confusing and overwhelming bills and insurance situations. She considered her giving nature “just doing what God wants us to do – love each other”. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Randall Thomas Cox and her sister, Sandra Frances Wolfe. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael Lewis; her sister, Rita Cox Bowden; adored niece and nephew, Ashleigh Bowden and James Christopher Bowden and many many dear friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 16th from 10-11 am at Farmer Funeral Service with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am in the Chapel. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.