PHOENIX – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by part of a moving train in Glendale on Wednesday night, authorities said. The man was walking alongside the tracks near Grand and Myrtle avenues around 6:45 p.m. when he was hit by an apparatus on the side of the train, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO