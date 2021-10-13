Edna Earle Denton, 61, passed away on October 10th, 2021 after a short battle with COVID. A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled on a later date to be determined. Edna was a native of Pitt County, NC and was born to the late Earl Wayland Denton and Edith Eure Tyson. She graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and advanced her education to a Masters Degree. Edna enjoyed going to the beach, playing bunko, and dancing at the local ENC Shag Club. Edna loved animals and was passionate about the rescue and care of cats. She loved her own pets as her children (Grady, Bug, Boo and Twitch). Edna is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Webb of Winterville, NC; brother, Grigg Denton of Greenville, NC; sister, Mollie Murphy (Freddy) of Snow Hill, NC; stepdaughters, Erica Webb (Ed) of Greenville, NC and Morgan Ray (Chris) of Benson, NC; niece, Christi Johnson (Shea) of Hookerton, NC; and great nieces, Addison and Murphy Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family request that any memorial contributions be made to: The Magoo Room, 4080 Timberlake Drive, Grimesland, NC 27837, email: bmiller@themagooroom.org., phone: 252-758-6514. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.