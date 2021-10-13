CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWELLSVILLE — Richard J. “Dick” Prince, Sr., 75, of Wellsville, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at East Liverpool City Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. He was born October 30, 1945, in East Liverpool, the son of the late Howard and Helen (Burns) Prince. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death on July 17, 2002, by his wife and love of his life, Betty C. (Cooke) Prince, whom he married August 9, 1969. He was also preceded in death by one brother, H. George Prince, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Coy and Ferne Cooke of Eubank, KY.

