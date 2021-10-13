SOUTHERN LOCAL HOMECOMING KING & QUEEN

Southern Local High School crowned juniors Aiden Spahlinger and Kya McCulley as the 2021 Fall Homecoming King and Queen during the football game against Leetonia on Oct. 1. Spahlinger is the son of Brian and Kate Spahlinger of Hammondsville and McCulley is the daughter of Charles and Natasha McCulley of Salineville. Other candidates for king were Cooper Edmiston, Zack Tribelo, Cameron Sloan and Colton Soukup while queen candidates included Olivia Kerns, Grace Brothers, Emma Black and Andrea Rodgers. (Submitted photo)