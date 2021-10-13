EXCLUSIVE: Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups in China Push

Click here to read the full article.

STREET STYLE: Isabel Marant is signaling its expansion into China with a fashion show and dance performance, scheduled to take place in Shanghai on Wednesday, in tandem with pop-up stores in two other cities.

The French fashion brand, which plans to more than double its retail presence in China over the next four years, is due to hold its “ Isabel Marant Hits the Streets” event in front of 300 guests at 8:30 p.m. local time at the E-Sport Culture Center in Shanghai. It will be livestreamed on isabelmarant.com, Weibo and Tmall , the brand said in a statement.

The 21,500-square-foot venue will be transformed into a miniature reproduction of the metropolis, with dancers performing in a decor featuring brick walls, hidden doors, street food stalls and neon lights.

The runway show will feature Marant’s fall 2021 designs for women and men , originally presented online in March, alongside a capsule line created in collaboration with Chinese artist He Han, including a limited-edition version of the brand’s signature Balskee wedge sneaker.

The runway collection and a selection of exclusive pieces will be available the following day in two pop-up stores in Beijing and Chengdu, designed to reflect the concept of the show. Marant has also planned animations in its 11 Chinese stores, the most recent of which opened in Chongqing in August.

The label, which unveiled its first boutique in China in Beijing in 2011, hopes to open four to five new stores a year in the country over the next four years, a spokesman said. It plans to add a location at the MixC World shopping mall in Shenzhen, and has further projects in discussion for Wuhan, Shenyang and Beijing, he said.

SEE ALSO:

Isabel Marant Promotes Dutch Designer to Artistic Director

Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2022

Isabel Marant Launches Vintage Site, Endowment Fund