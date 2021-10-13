Prime Your Patio or Beautify Your Basement Floor With the Best Concrete Paints
Did you know that drab gray concrete can be tinted any color of the rainbow before the application process begins? If you didn’t have the forethought to go that route—or you simply inherited a utilitarian garage that needs updating stat—there’s another way to breathe new life into this often misunderstood material, and that, my friends, is paint. Applying a fresh coat is one of the quickest and most cost-effective solutions for sprucing up your space, but making that coat a fun color is the DIYers go-to, no-fail method to instantly refresh pretty much anything: a dingy room, a wood deck, a raggedy piece of furniture, even vinyl kitchen cabinets.www.domino.com
Comments / 0