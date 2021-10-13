Washtenaw county's domestic violence shelter rocked by allegations of victimizing and traumatizing survivors seeking help

Nicole Beverly is a survivor of domestic violence. In 2012, Beverly's former partner threatened to murder her and their two children over a child support dispute and the fact that Beverly had filed a police report about his physical abuse. Beverly's abuser reportedly called his ex-wife between 30 and 100 times a day and sent her multiple text messages. He went to prison. She and her children survived; she wrote a book and founded the Enough Initiative, a small non-profit that seeks to educate the general public about domestic violence and to empower survivors. On the Enough Initiative website, there are clips of Beverly's interviews on NPR, Channel 7 News, and Fox News.