The Breaker is a special mutated Ridden you will come across in Back 4 Blood. This heavily armored and very strong beast will remind many people of the Tank from Left 4 Dead, but it very much acts differently. For starters, it does not pick up rubble and throw it at you, and it is also distinctly slower than the Tank. While it is slower, it is known to jump around the area and smash the ground you stand on. You can use this to your advantage, though, and make him hurt himself for the Jugger-not achievement or trophy. Here is how to do so.

