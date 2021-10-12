New York Giants Work Out Three O-Linemen, Protect Four Practice Squad Players
On Tuesday, the New York Giants worked out offensive linemen Forrest Lamp, Elijah Nkansah, and Devery Hamilton. Lamp, a guard, is probably the most well-known of the group. The former Kentucky product was a second-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2017. However, his career never really got out of the gate due to injuries which included a torn ACL his rookie year and then a broken fibula in 2019.www.yardbarker.com
