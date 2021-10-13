Watch: Lions Coach Dan Campbell Tears Up After Lion's 0-5 Start #Shorts

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions coach didn't rule it out, either. That's a tough pill for a fan base looking at an 0-6 team in its first year with ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who was acquired in a trade with the Rams for one of the best arms in the game in ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Goff has unquestionably struggled, however, and was at his least effective in Sunday's loss: He had just 38 passing yards at halftime, and the Lions didn't score until the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO