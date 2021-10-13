CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Lions Coach Dan Campbell Tears Up After Lion's 0-5 Start #Shorts

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Campbell teared up on Sunday after falling to 0-5. After losing on ANOTHER last-second field goal, the first-year coach just loves his team's fight Video via Detroit Lions.

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Dan Campbell chokes up talking about latest Lions loss

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been recognized for his over-the-top manner since taking over the job. He showed a different side of himself on Sunday after his team suffered another heartbreaking loss. The Lions fell 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even after taking the lead through a...
NFL
FanSided

Commitment of Lions head coach Dan Campbell cannot be questioned

Say what you might about his crying after Sunday’s loss, but it was just another example of Dan Campbell’s passion and commitment. After another gut-wrenching 19-17 on a last-second field goal, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell showed some raw emotions, even shedding a tear or two, at his post-game press conference on Sunday. Through his un-edited response after this loss, Campbell should have earned even more respect from the Motor City fanbase.
NFL
NESN

Did Dan Campbell Really Just Cry After Lions’ Heartbreaking Loss?

The Detroit Lions were dealt yet another heartbreaking loss — this time against the Minnesota Vikings — and it had head coach Dan Campbell in his feels Sunday afternoon. The Lions, who lost a Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens following a record-setting field goal by Justin Tucker, watched as the foot of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph handed them a 19-17 defeat this time around.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lions' Campbell can't hide tears for latest last-second loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Campbell has tried to soak the Detroit Lions in his signature blend of confidence and enthusiasm, a 6-foot-5 energy drink of a head coach who is determined to hoist one of the NFL's most historically unsuccessful franchises onto his broad shoulders. For all the tough talk,...
NFL
NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions coach didn't rule it out, either. That's a tough pill for a fan base looking at an 0-6 team in its first year with ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who was acquired in a trade with the Rams for one of the best arms in the game in ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Goff has unquestionably struggled, however, and was at his least effective in Sunday's loss: He had just 38 passing yards at halftime, and the Lions didn't score until the fourth quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions have their guy; media needs to leave Dan Campbell alone

When will it end for the Detroit Lions? Why can’t they seem to catch a break?. Things seem to remain bleak for Detroit’s football team. Every chance the Detroit Lions have to win football games seems to be snatched out of their hands at the very last second. They fight their way back just to be pushed back down. How does a fanbase put themselves through this week after week?
NFL
CBS Detroit

Campbell Has Few Answers For 0-5 Lions

Dan Campbell wasn’t nearly as emotional Monday afternoon as he had been after his Detroit Lions lost 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on another last-second field goal. The Lions coach choked up repeatedly during his postgame news conference Sunday, moments after the Lions had become the first team in NFL history to lose two games on last-play field goals of 50 yards or more in the same season. Justin Tucker hit a league-record 66-yarder for the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 26 — a game that also finished 19-17 — before Greg Joseph’s 54-yarder on Sunday.
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

Drew Brees believes in Dan Campbell's Lions: "You guys are close"

Dan Campbell spent most of last week insisting that the Lions "are not as far away as it appears." That their record sold them short. That they were more competitive than 0-4, just a couple plays away from 2-2. Then 0-4 became 0-5 thanks to a couple more plays in a heartbreaker against the Vikings and Campbell broke down in his postgame press conference.
NFL

