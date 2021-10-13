CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Golden Knights spoil Kraken's debut with narrow win

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights spoiled the Seattle Kraken's first regular-season contest on Tuesday night, hanging on for a 4-3 victory. Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Seattle stormed back to tie the game in the third period before Chandler Stephenson netted the eventual winner. Stephenson's tally came 35 seconds after Morgan Geekie buried the equalizer, and it was held up following a review for a possible kicking motion.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights prospect appears set for NHL debut Tuesday

Golden Knights forward prospect Pavel Dorofeyev is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday in the season opener against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Dorofeyev, 20, did not appear in a game this preseason but was recalled Monday for salary-cap purposes. The 2019 third-round pick had nine goals in 24 games with the Silver Knights last season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Morgan Geekie
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Ryan Donato
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Preview: Welcome to the show, Seattle

American Airlines Center. Dallas, Texas. Oct. 6, 2017. It doesn’t feel like an eternity ago, but a lot can happen in four years. But that’s when the Vegas Golden Knights drove the brand new car off the showroom floor. And that new-car smell ran all the way to early June.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken vs. Golden Knights odds: 2021 NHL Opening Night picks, predictions from hockey expert who's 158-104

The Vegas Golden Knights enjoyed immediate success after gaining entry to the NHL in 2017-18, winning the Pacific Division title and advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Washington. Vegas has gone on to claim a second division crown, has qualified for the playoffs in each of its first four seasons in the league and finished tied with Colorado for most points (82) last campaign. The Golden Knights now get the honor of welcoming the newest member of the league as they host the expansion Seattle Kraken on 2021 NHL Opening Night. The Kraken will become the first professional hockey team in Seattle since 1975, when the Totems played their final game in the Central Hockey League.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Kraken#The Nashville Predators
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
TMZ.com

NHL's Golden Knights Unveil Insane On-Ice Show Before Kraken Game

What happens in Vegas certainly shouldn't stay in Vegas -- at least when it comes to pregame hockey shows -- 'cause the Golden Knights unveiled a wild one on Tuesday, and it was INSANE!. Just minutes before the Knights opened their season against the Seattle Kraken ... the team showed...
NHL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pacific Division Preview & Betting Guide: Golden Knights, Oilers, Kraken, Flames

You know a division is bad when three of its top four teams odds-wise are the Flames, Oilers, and an expansion team out of Seattle. Whereas every other division has several teams capable of contending for the Stanley Cup, the Pacific Division has the Vegas Golden Knights and seven other teams with serious question marks. It is unlikely that the Pacific Division will produce either Wild Card team in the West. However, with so many unknowns about a lot of these clubs, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to surprise the rest of the league. And that means opportunities for us bettors to capitalise on its randomness.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NHL Opening Night: Live updates, highlights of Penguins vs. Lightning, Kraken vs. Golden Knights

The 2021-22 NHL season is set to get underway on Tuesday night. It will mark the first time since the 2018-19 campaign in which the NHL will hold a traditional 82-game season. All of the action gets started with the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken (in Seattle's inaugural game) at 10 p.m. ET.
NHL
KING 5

Seattle Kraken succumb to Las Vegas Golden Knights in franchise opening game

Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL. Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken rallies but falls short to Golden Knights in franchise’s first game

LAS VEGAS — Kraken players not yet born the last time the city they represent boasted a professional hockey team had taken the ice here Tuesday night to showbiz glitz and star-studded pageantry. The pregame festivities ahead of the franchise’s inaugural contest at T-Mobile Arena featured a hologram of a...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy