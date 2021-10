I am a registered nurse, or perhaps more accurately, I was a registered nurse — until I contracted the coronavirus on June 1, 2020. A date that changed my life. We hear people speak of life before the pandemic, but few peoples’ lives have changed as dramatically as mine. You see, the coronavirus killed me. Yes, three times my heart stopped and three times the intensive care unit team brought me back. They tell me I was once gone well over five minutes during one of the arrests — and that it’s a miracle I’m alive and without cognitive impairment.

