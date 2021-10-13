Rain chances return to Rochester

Cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder today though most places should only pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Highs will top out in the low 60s and it will be breezy in the afternoon with a southeast wind at 10-20mph. Gradual clearing is expected late tonight with lows falling into the mid-40s. Sunshine returns for Thursday though slightly cooler temperatures are anticipated with a high near 60 degrees, even cooler air expected for Friday with highs in the mid-50s.