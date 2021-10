Chancellor Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, interim executive vice chancellor and provost, sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:. With registration right around the corner, we’re writing to announce our plans for instruction in the spring 2022 semester. In short, our default mode of instruction will be in-person, regardless of class size. As is always the case, the limited number of courses that have been designed and approved to be delivered in an alternate mode of instruction are listed accordingly in the Course Catalog. In other words, we’ll return to mostly normal in-person operations and course offerings on campus.

