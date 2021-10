The Tennessee’s men’s golf team began its fall season on Monday at the Blessings College Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After the first round of play, the Vols are tied for fourth as they shot even par for the day. They barely trail second place team Ole Miss, as the Rebels shot 3-under on the day, and third place team Illinois. The Fighting Illini shot 2-under on the day.

