Welsh Government Steps Up COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Plan
The Welsh Government has updated its COVID-19 vaccination strategy, enabling the majority of eligible individuals to receive their booster vaccination by 31 December 2021. Severely immunosuppressed individuals will be offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine on priority to provide enhanced protection. Additionally, all individuals aged 12-15 years will be offered one dose of the vaccine, while care home residents and health and care staff will be offered a booster jab, starting 1 November 2021.www.medscape.com
