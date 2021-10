WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC is encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination. The health system said the 2020-2021 flu season was mild, with help of COVID-19 prevention efforts such as masking mandates, social distancing, increased hand hygiene, and school and work closures or remote working and learning arrangements. As these precautions have become more relaxed, predictive models for the 2021-2022 flu season are concerning.