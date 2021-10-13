CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Thomas: Defining education down

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the greatest threat to educating children today? Is it COVID-19, or ignorance? I’m going for number two. There is growing evidence to back me up. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...

www.timesdaily.com

Cal Thomas
Defining education down | Cal Thomas

What is the greatest threat to educating children today? Is it COVID-19, or ignorance? I’m going for number two. There is growing evidence to back me up. In August, Oregon Governor Kate Brown privately signed a bill ending a requirement that high school students prove they are proficient in writing, reading and math before graduating. The law lasts for three years. The pandemic was blamed for students falling behind, but the real motive was revealed by the governor’s spokesman, Charles Boyle, who said existing standards failed students who don’t test well and that new standards would aid the state’s “Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and students of color.” I’m surprised he didn’t include, as President Biden often does, the LGBTQI-plus demographic.
EDUCATION
