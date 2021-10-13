CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges filed against father of toddler who fatally shot mom on Zoom call

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother at their Florida home as she was on a Zoom call with co-workers has been charged in the case, prosecutors said Tuesday. Veondre Avery, 22, is facing charges of manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm after his 2-year-old son found his gun and shot the 21-year-old mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head on Aug. 11, according to the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office.

nypost.com

Comments / 59

DWP
6d ago

Very sad, for her and her family and now this baby will grow up knowing he shot his mother, I hope he never is told the truth for his mental state

Reply
12
Twister
6d ago

Gun Hidden In A Child's Backpack. This Dude Was Planning On Trouble From The Police, Thinking They Would Not Search There!

Reply
17
Knish Kid
5d ago

Sounds like these two maroons, shouldn't ever had custody of a small child. Poor decisions by both. She knew there was a gun in the house, with that poor lil baby. Yet, did nothing to protect the baby. Hope the baby, is raised by someone with a lil more, sense. GTFOH

Reply
10
