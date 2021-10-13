Charges filed against father of toddler who fatally shot mom on Zoom call

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is getting a more detailed look at what happened the day Shamaya Lynn was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son while on a Zoom work call. According to court documents, Veondre Avery’s and Lynn’s son, Veondre Jr., picked up the loaded Glock 43 out of a children’s Paw Patrol backpack, crawled up on the bed behind his mother then pulled the trigger, accidentally killing her while she was on a Zoom work call in his parents’ bedroom. A coworker on the call dialed 911 saying Lynn was “passed out and bleeding.”

