Pixium Vision announces positive long-term follow-up scientific data on PRIMA implant from Prima System French feasibility study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of its monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG20, against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants. Notably, findings show that ADG20 demonstrated potent in vitro neutralizing activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested, including those with reduced susceptibility to mAb products currently available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or in late-stage development. These data will be presented during a poster session at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference, which is being held October 19-21, 2021. In addition, Adagio will present an encore poster highlighting recently announced data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trial of ADG20 in healthy participants.
Comments / 0