Market Morning Briefing: Pound Is Unable To Rise Above 1.37
Indian equities continue to outperform the others and while above immediate supports at 17800 (Nifty) and 60000 (Sensex), the rally is likely to continue. Dow and Dax have fallen overnight and have scope for a fall to 34000-33750 and 15000-14800 before a bounce back is seen from there. Nikkei is likely to dip back towards 28000-27500 before bouncing back towards 28750. Immediate range of 28750-27500 looks likely. Shanghai needs to hold above 3500 to keep bullish view intact.www.actionforex.com
