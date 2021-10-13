CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Morning Briefing: Pound Is Unable To Rise Above 1.37

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian equities continue to outperform the others and while above immediate supports at 17800 (Nifty) and 60000 (Sensex), the rally is likely to continue. Dow and Dax have fallen overnight and have scope for a fall to 34000-33750 and 15000-14800 before a bounce back is seen from there. Nikkei is likely to dip back towards 28000-27500 before bouncing back towards 28750. Immediate range of 28750-27500 looks likely. Shanghai needs to hold above 3500 to keep bullish view intact.

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Supply Chain Problems Hamper Global Eonomic Growth

The US stock market traded yesterday without a single dynamic. At the close of the stock market, the Dow Jones index decreased by 0.10%, the S&P 500 index increased by 0.34%, and the NASDAQ index added 0.84%. The technology sector and the consumer cyclical sector were the leaders. The health care and utility sectors were the fallers. The US industrial production declined as the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors reduced auto production, further evidence that supply constraints hamper economic growth.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Outgrow the Market (Again) in 2022

Bill.com expects to more than double revenue in the current fiscal year. Intuit continues to grow profits at a market-beating pace. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen roughly 19% this year in relatively smooth fashion. It's a great return for the average investor who purchased an index fund that tracks the broader market.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Is Holding Below 0.7450

Most indices have rallied well and indicate near term bullishness from current levels. Dow and Dax can test 36000 and 15900-16000 respectively while Nikkei and shanghai can rise towards 29750-31000 and 3600. Nifty and Sensex can test 18400/600 and 62000 before falling from there. Dow (35294.76, +382.20, +1.09%) has surprised...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Asian Equities Off To A Mixed Start

New York turned in a strong performance on Friday after US retail Sales unexpectedly rose by 0.70% for September, well above the 0.20% expected. US yields firmed across the curve but were ignored by equity markets as the S&P 500 rose 0.75%, the Nasdaq gained 0.50%, and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.10%. US futures are quiet in Asia thus far, easing slightly on long-covering from Friday’s close.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Euro Trading Mildly Higher in Consolidative Markets

The forex markets are generally staying in consolidative mode today, with Euro and Swiss Franc trading mildly higher. Meanwhile, Aussie is leading other commodity currencies for retreats. Dollar is also trying to firm up with 10-year yield breaking above 1.62 handle. Yen, is also mildly higher with help from some pull back in stocks. Overall, the markets could need some more time to digest recent moves, before resuming.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Inflation And Growth Worries Take Heat Off Stocks Rebound, Dollar Firms

China GDP misses estimates, New Zealand CPI surges, reviving stagflation fears. Stocks back in the red as doubts resurface but hopes on earnings keep optimism alive. Kiwi erases earlier gains from rate hike bets as dollar bulls regain control. China growth disappoints, dents risk appetite. Economic growth in the world’s...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Heads Lower as Inflation Fears Return

FTSE -0.5% at 7195. US stocks are set to open lower as inflation concerns persist and treasury yields climb higher. Rising commodity prices, particularly oil prices, which only appear to go in one direction at the moment are boosting expectations of high inflation becoming more entrenched and a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Asian Stocks And US Futures Steady As Supply Chain Woes Continue

Asian stocks held steady in early trading even as investors continued focusing on the ongoing supply chain challenges. Many ports are seeing a significant increase in cargo volumes, leading many to start worrying about delays. Sadly, analysts expect that the situation will get worse in the near term. For example, last week, Dubai, a leading handler of cargo announced that it was pausing air cargo in its main airport. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood that Joe Biden’s measures to speed port logistics will not solve the situation soon. Therefore, the impact of these delays is higher costs for businesses and consumers and more delays.
MARKETS

