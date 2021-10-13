Market Morning Briefing: Pound Is Unable To Rise Above 1.37

Even though the market indexes rallied last week on a stellar start to the third-quarter earnings season, inflation and supply chain concerns are worrying investors. So, we think it could be wise to avoid Carvana (CVNA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) now because they look significantly overvalued. Moreover, they are rated ‘Strong Sell’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major stock market indexes rallied last week thanks to a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season. According to a Factset report, 80% of the S&P 500 companies that have so far reported third-quarter results have beaten EPS estimates, which is above the 76% five-year average.

