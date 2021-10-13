CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Every Suspect, Ranked By Likelihood

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: the following contains plot spoilers for the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has been dominating social media since it premiered, flooding the internet with fan discussions and investigations into who killed the mysterious Tim Kono. Viewers have followed along week to week as the unconventional crime-solving trio of Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) have searched for Tim Kono’s killer.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymmanews.com

Chuck Liddell files for divorce following arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple’s home led to “The Iceman” being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for “dissolution with minor children” at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Morris
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
extratv

Matthew Mindler’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former child star Matthew Mindler, 19, took his own life in August, and now his cause of death has been revealed. The Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ that Mindler died of sodium nitrate toxicity. Sodium nitrate is a common preservative used in cured meats, but the site says...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Only Murders
Oxygen

Rapper Tyga Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges For Alleged Assault Of His Ex

A rapper who achieved notoriety for his ties to the extended Kardashian family is facing charges of abusing his most recent girlfriend. Tyga, the stage name of 31-year-old rapper Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was booked by the Hollywood devision of the Los Angeles Police Department on felony domestic violence charges on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the LAPD.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary Denies Romance With Sidney Starr, Slams Critics Of Their Friendship

Rumors of his romantic ties have often captivated social media, and once again, Darius McCrary is finding his love life to be a topic of conversation. The actor is best known for his classic role as Eddie Winslow on TGIF's iconic sitcom Family Matters, but his career has continued in the decades that have followed the show's finale. McCrary has kept himself busy piling on projects, but often, his relationships make headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans were thrilled when it was confirmed that the hugely popular medical drama will return for an 18th season later this year, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Ex Brian Austin Green After Son Kassius Attends Dtws Premiere

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green appear to have put the drama behind them as he shakes his groove thing. On Monday, Sept. 20, as Brian made his debut on Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, Vanessa made it clear that she's on good terms with her ex by sharing supportive messages about him. Brian's partner on the dance floor is his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. A post on Vanessa's grid featured an image of their 19-year-old son Kassius in the car on his way to the studio to watch DWTS' live taping. "Headed to see dad. #TeamGreen," wrote Vanessa, 52, who split from Brian, 48, back in 2003. She also reposted a fan's screenshot of Kassius...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTLO

“She crushed it”: Luke Bryan brings young fan on stage to sing with him

Luke Bryan is more than happy to share the spotlight with his fans. In fact, some share it by invitation. Over the weekend, the hitmaker shared a video from his Farm Tour that shows him performing “Waves” alongside a young fan wearing a white cowgirl hat adorned with a yellow feather boa. Luke kneels beside her as the two sing the hit.
MUSIC
Fox News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed they are engaged. The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiance on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy