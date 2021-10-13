CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Some of Verizon’s Visible cell network customers say they’ve been hacked

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome customers of Verizon’s Visible service are using social media to say that hackers have accessed their accounts, changed their information to lock them out, and in some cases even ordered phones using their payment info (via XDA). If you’re not familiar, Visible is a cell service owned and operated by Verizon that pitches itself as a less expensive, “all-digital” network, meaning there aren’t any physical stores like you’d get with a traditional carrier. Starting on Monday, customers on both Twitter and Reddit reported en masse that they’d been getting emails from the company about changed passwords and addresses, and that they’ve had difficulties contacting the company’s chat support.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

New phishing text message scam impacting Verizon customers

UNDATED (WKRC) - A new phishing scam seems to be targeting Verizon users' personal information. PhoneArena reports Verizon customers have been receiving texts from a sender claiming to be Verizon saying, "Verizon Free Msg: Sept bill is paid. Thanks, [customer name]! Here's a little gift for you," followed by a suspicious link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Verizon Data Breach Exposes Passwords of Visible Users: How to Secure Affected Account Immediately

Customers on the Verizon-owned mobile carrier, Visible, received devastating news last Wednesday. The company confirmed security breaches that compromised customer data. Many hacked accounts had their money stolen, while others received spam emails. Victims of the Verizon data breach are recommended to change their Visible password immediately. Visible was formerly...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Verizon-owned Visible acknowledges hack, confirms account manipulations

All-digital wireless carrier Visible has finally addressed issues its users were having with their accounts this week. The company, which is owned by Verizon, has faced overwhelming criticism from users, who took to social media to say their accounts had been hacked and used to buy phones or make other charges.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#T Mobile
TechRadar

Visible confirms customer reports of hacking and fraud attempts

After customers of the Verizon-owned budget mobile carrier Visible took to social media to complain about hacking and fraud attempts, the company has now confirmed that security breaches were carried out on its users by hackers who obtained their credentials from “outside sources”. As reported by The Verge, the mobile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Android Police

Heads up: Verizon's Visible MVNO accounts are getting hacked left and right

If you aren't interested in shelling out for a full carrier phone plan, maybe MVNOs like Visible are able to fit the bill instead. Visible is owned by Verizon and competes primarily against AT&T's Cricket Wireless and T-Mobile's Metro, and has found popularity offering unlimited data plans, eSIM support, and 5G connectivity for relatively affordable prices. But if you're a Visible customer, you might want to change your password now: Reports are piling up online of people complaining that their accounts have been hijacked.
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Verizon’s Visible subscribers suspect the service is hacked

Verizon’s all-digital wireless carrier offering unlimited data, talk and text services for dearth cheap prices may be facing a data breach. Though there is no official confirmation of the same; users of the service are taking to social media channels including Twitter and Reddit to report that hackers may have accessed their accounts and changed their email addresses to lock them out and in some cases even order phones to changed addresses using their payment details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mac Observer

Customer Accounts of ‘Visible’ Phone Carrier Hacked, Unauthorized Purchases Made

Visible, a carrier owned by Verizon, suffered what some believed was a data breach on Wednesday, with some customer accounts hacked (via ArsTechnica). Reports from customers on Twitter and Reddit showed that they saw unauthorized purchases with their Visible account. The hacker(s) used the person’s payment information on file to order iPhones, and changed the passwords and/or email on the account.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
threatpost.com

Verizon’s Visible Wireless Carrier Confirms Credential-Stuffing Attack

Visible says yes, user accounts were hijacked, but it denied a breach. As of today, users are still posting tales of forcibly changed passwords and getting stuck with bills for pricey new iPhones. On Wednesday, Verizon’s Visible – an all-digital, uber-cheap wireless carrier – confirmed what customers have been complaining...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Visible confirms some customer accounts were breached

Some Visible customers this week reported in posts on social media that their accounts appeared to have been hacked, with account information changed and in some cases new phones ordered using their payment information. On Wednesday, the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier confirmed that some customers' accounts were breached. "We're aware of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apple Insider

Verizon-owned Visible customers claim account hijacks, bogus iPhone orders

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Multiple Verizon Visible users are reporting that their accounts have been hijacked, and used to fraudulently order phones. Visible is a Verizon brand that...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Verizon's 5G Network Powers CareAR’s AR and AI-based Platform

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon’s 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR’s augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.
BUSINESS
Tyla

Google Issues Warning After Passwords Hacked

Google has created an important tool to allow users to check if their online details have ever been compromised, after billions of passwords for various online accounts have been leaked in recent years. The handy tool, Password Checkup, can be downloaded on Chrome and scans databases of usernames and passwords...
INTERNET
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy