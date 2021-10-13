Larry David Explains How He Wound Up at Fashion Week ‘Like Steve Bannon at a Seder’
“Thank you, thank you, you’re going to be so disappointed!” Larry David said to a standing ovation Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. With less than two weeks to go until the premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s highly anticipated 11th season, David joined Jimmy Kimmel to reminisce about the time he accidentally showed up to the host’s house for dinner a week early and explain why he’s not “temperamentally suited” for stand-up comedy.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0