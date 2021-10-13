CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: Biden endorses Duggan, Columbus Day now Indigenous People's Day, vape ban ends, and more news you might've missed

By MT Staff
MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden endorsed Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for a third term, calling him “one of the best mayors in America.” The endorsement isn’t a shocker. Biden endorsed Duggan for a second term and even recorded a robo call encouraging Detroiters to re-elect the mayor in 2017. Duggan was an early supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign, and the pair met several times in Detroit last year to get out the vote for Biden. Duggan is running against Anthony Adams in the Nov. 2 election, who he has refused to debate, saying Adams has resorted to “hate speech.” At a press conference last month, Adams responded that Duggan is afraid to debate him “because he is fearful of having his record carefully examined.” “It's time really to debate the serious issues impacting Detroit,” Adams said. “He throws out this trope about someone talking about hate speech, when in reality that’s a farce. If you look at my campaign issues, I am actually speaking to the issues impacting the quality of life of the citizens of the city of Detroit.”

