Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Soccer Advances In District Tournament

By Sports
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCookeville defeated Wilson Central Tuesday night in the district semifinals 7-1. The Lady Cavaliers started the first half off good then exploded in the second half. “You could tell in the beginning we had a lot of nerves to shake off, but they did that quickly and I am so proud,” said CHS head coach Lauren Metts. “It took every single one of them to step up and play as good as they could and they did that. Nobody took a playoff and it took the team a lot of individual moments as a team to step up together.”

