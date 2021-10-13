CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ObsEva Announces Relationship with Syneos Health to Commercialize Linzagolix

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

ObsEva Announces Relationship with Syneos Health to Commercialize Linzagolix. -Linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, is pending regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of uterine fibroids- -Financing agreement with...

www.streetinsider.com

MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Progress on Worldwide Commercial Scale Development of ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP announced recently that a revised Investigational New Drug module on the manufacturing of ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), containing documentation that confirmed Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is prepared to supply ZYESAMI on a commercial scale. This module will now be used as part of the FDA’s rolling review process supporting the New Drug Application for ZYESAMI.
StreetInsider.com

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

–Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Announces Commercial Agreement with Success TMS

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced a recent commercial agreement with Success TMS in which Success TMS will exclusively utilize Neuronetics’ platform, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, for the treatment of patients suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD). In connection with the commercial agreement, the Company has made a strategic investment in Success TMS in the form of a $10 million term loan to further accelerate the growth of Success TMS’ business.
StreetInsider.com

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Announces New In Vitro Data Highlighting Broad and Potent Neutralization of ADG20 Against All Known SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of its monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG20, against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants. Notably, findings show that ADG20 demonstrated potent in vitro neutralizing activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested, including those with reduced susceptibility to mAb products currently available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or in late-stage development. These data will be presented during a poster session at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference, which is being held October 19-21, 2021. In addition, Adagio will present an encore poster highlighting recently announced data from the company's ongoing Phase 1 trial of ADG20 in healthy participants.
StreetInsider.com

Syneos Health (SYNH) Acquires RxDataScience

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of RxDataScience, a leading healthcare-focused data analytics, data management and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Together, Syneos Health and RxDataScience will offer biopharma customers technology-enabled, insights-powered solutions with the aim of accelerating performance across the product lifecycle – from lab to life.
StreetInsider.com

Genmab (GMAB) Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the Third Quarter of 2021

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that worldwide net trade sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) formulation (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO® in the U.S.), as reported by Johnson & Johnson were USD 1,580 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net trade sales were USD 841 million in the U.S. and USD 739 million in the rest of the world. Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC formulations, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab. As previously announced, Janssen is reducing its royalty payments to Genmab by what it claims to be Genmab's share of Janssen's royalty payments to Halozyme, cf. company announcement No. 39 of September 22, 2020.
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Lilly, Regulus Slumps On Study Discontinuation, ObSeva Strikes Linzagolix Commercialization Deal

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Revance Clarifies Gabellar Line Treatment Review On Track. Responding to the public disclosure of its Form 483 pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request that was directed to the Food and Drug Administration, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) said its biologics license application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection remains under review. The company said it continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
