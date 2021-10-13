CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor homeless shelter plans to expand beds as hotel housing prepares to close

By David Marino Jr.
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bangor homeless shelter plans to grow its number of beds to compensate for the loss of beds when a local hotel stops serving as a homeless shelter at the end of the year. The proposal would expand the number of beds at the Hope House shelter on Corporate Drive from 30 to 43 using portable sleeping barriers within the existing facility. The reconfiguration would allow additional beds at the facility while keeping COVID-19 protocols in place, said Kate Carlisle, spokesperson for Penobscot Community Health Care, which runs the shelter.

bangordailynews.com

