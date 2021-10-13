UTEP’s Awatt Earns Honorable Mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week List

TYLER, Texas – UTEP redshirt RB Ronald Awatt was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list for Player of the Week (week six) on Tuesday. Awatt rambled for a career-high 159 yards on 18 carries (8.8 avg.) and scored a touchdown on a 17-yard run in the Miners’ 26-13 win at Southern Miss on Oct. 9. Awatt broke runs of 45 yards and 44 yards as the Miners rushed for 260 yards. The Golden Eagles’ defense entered the contest giving up just over 94 yards per game.