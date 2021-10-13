Council says no to developer, lawsuit possible

A house under construction in Eagle Cliff Drive where the council said no to future development. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript) Kyle Phillips

The Norman City Council declined to approve a developer’s request to build homes in a subdivision near Cedar Creek following heated debate on the dais and protests from residents.

Shaz Investments asked the council to approve a zoning change and a proposed plat for 140 homes in the Eagle Cliff housing addition at Cedar Lane Road and 12th Avenue S.E. Sean Reiger, attorney for Shaz, said the proposed rezoning to residential will conform to the 2025 Land Use Designation for low density development, the 2025 Master Plan and it complied with all city ordinances.

However, despite no objections from staff during the Tuesday meeting, the council voted 7-2 against it. The seven councilors who voted against the development did not give specific reasons for their votes at the meeting.

Ward 3 Kelly and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voted for the measure. Lynn argued the developer met city requirements for development.

Following the meeting, Rieger said his client was well within his rights to sue and “will consider next steps in the coming days.”

More than 50 residents in Eagle Cliff and members of the Potts Family Farm prior to the meeting had written letters protesting the request over claims the developer has not followed the city’s stormwater engineering requirements and failed to maintain erosion prevention. Some were present at the meeting Tuesday.

During a presentation, Rieger noted the request was simply an extension of the existing development the council has approved “again and again,” as recently as two years ago.

Jalal Farzaneh, owner of Shaz, also spoke that as an immigrant, he and his family are grateful to be living the “American dream” and have provided 15,000 homes to homeowners. He then presented a $15,000 check to Mayor Breea Clark to hand the Eagle Cliff homeowners association for maintenance costs — something Reiger said is “not unusual.”

Reiger also said stormwater drains from upstream for miles — not significantly from any Shaz property.

He said to deny the request would be “arbitrary and capricious” — the same language a judge used in a zoning lawsuit the city lost in May 2021. District Judge Michael Tupper sided with Fleske Holding Company, who claimed the council denied a zoning request unfairly and that a municipality does not have “unlimited power” to resist the “general rights of property owners.”

City Attorney Kathryn Walker recommended approval of the request “if the council feels the criteria has been met,” she said. One by one, city department directors from planning, utilities, and public works all raised no concern with the project.

Despite Rieger’s presentation and staff approval, residents in Eagle Cliff and owners of Potts Family Farm said the developer has not proven he has met the criteria.

During public comment, Eagle Cliff homeowner association attorney David Burget said Shaz’s development will cause “adverse effects” against the 2025 Master Plan.

Burget cited the city’s engineering design criteria to “control all stormwater runoff, drainage and (soil) erosion” and claimed Shaz had not proven his proposal adhered to this requirement.

Homeowner association president Derek Rosendahl said the Norman 2025 Plan was created in 2004 and the environmental conditions have “completely changed since then.” He praised the city’s stormwater master plan adopted in 2009 but claimed the rainfall estimate used is from 1996 — too far out of date. Tim Johnson, a civil engineer, said the property in question has been “changing for years” as stormwater has grown “larger and continuous.”

Rieger countered that the city is bound by its own laws to follow existing regulations.

“If you don’t like your regulations, then change them… but you can’t apply speculation on future [regulations] that don’t exist,” he said.

Lynn said he believed in the rule of law, that the city had dictated the rules to develop and he supported the liberty of a property owner who meets those regulations.

Tortorello did not offer comment.

Mayor Breea Clark said she believed the council and staff should have updated its ordinances prior to the developer’s request.

“We were considering updating our land use plan in 2018, before COVID happened,” Clark said.

She further stated that it “would be a wonderful issue for a court to look at.”

“We are disappointed that a longtime Norman resident and developer was wrongly denied the right to improve their property in total conformity to all the city’s adopted development policies and ordinances,” Reiger said. “The proposed development for quality, affordable homes for families in Norman would have helped a housing market that is desperately in need of new quality housing.”