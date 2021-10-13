CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Place, WA

College Place High School's volleyball team rallies to stay atop South Central Athletic Conference's East Division

By Hector del Castillo
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team team rallied to stay atop the South Central Athletic Conference's East Division here Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 3-1 comeback victory over second-place Connell. Scores per set were 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 28-26. The Hawks (10-1 overall, 4-0 in the SCAC) came away with the first College Place victory here.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
newsnationnow.com

Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications, family says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation suffered when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. In an announcement on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Place, WA
Connell, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
College Place, WA
Sports
College Place, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
City
Connell, WA
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Athletic Conference#South Central#First College#High School#Hawks
The Associated Press

Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Human rights activists urged international governments, sponsors and athletes on Tuesday to boycott what they called China’s “genocide games” as Greek officials handed over the Olympic flame to 2022 Beijing Winter Games organizers. Activist groups, which also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy