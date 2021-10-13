College Place High School's volleyball team rallies to stay atop South Central Athletic Conference's East Division
CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team team rallied to stay atop the South Central Athletic Conference's East Division here Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 3-1 comeback victory over second-place Connell. Scores per set were 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 28-26. The Hawks (10-1 overall, 4-0 in the SCAC) came away with the first College Place victory here.www.union-bulletin.com
