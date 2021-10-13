Marching Tigers arise early to march at Mizzou

The Festus High Marching Tigers had to get up early on Saturday (Oct. 9) to participate in this year's University of Missouri Homecoming Parade - the buses departed Festus at 4:30 a.m. and hit Columbia as the sun came up. But once the parade started, the Marching Tigers were wide awake and in form, and when the marching was over, the band captured two big awards -- best percussion section and best visual elements -- and also a second-place trophy. Then it was back on the buses so that the students could make the Festus High homecoming dance.