Four County names two Defiance County women Student of the Month

Four County Career Center announced two Defiance County women as students of the month: Denise Rocha from Defiance High School and Adriana San Juan from Fairview High School. Rocha is the daughter of Miguel Rocha and Maria Ramirez and is a senior in the interior design program at the career center. She was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Hall. She is a member of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America, and is on the career center honor roll. After graduation, Rocha plans to attend college and major in interior design.