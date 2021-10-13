CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Henry commissioners approve transportation plan

By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg thelberg@crescent-news.
Crescent-News
 6 days ago

NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a regional transportation plan during their Tuesday meeting not, perhaps, with the reach they seek, at least for now. Commissioners passed a resolution approving the plan presented by Kim Lammers of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO). She has been hired with a state grant to coordinate a transportation plan among four area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams).

