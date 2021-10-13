CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Walker Buehler Demanded the Ball for Game 4

By Dodgers Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Dodgers facing elimination tonight, the Dodgers weren’t sure who to turn to. Earlier today the team announced that Walker Buehler would get the ball for the win or go home game. This will be Walker’s first time pitching on 3 days rest, so there’s no telling why to expect or how long.

