Don Toliver and PLEASURES Deliver 'Life of a Don' Release
Continuing to ride the release of Life of a Don, Don Toliver has tapped PLEASURES for a special release for his sophomore album. Marking the release of the project, the collaborative drop is comprised of two T-shirt designs centered around haphazard scribble drawings. Both offerings feature full screen prints on 6oz combed cotton bases with tubular side seams and a relaxed fit. One T-shirt style references the track “2AM,” while the other simply shows the scribble of the Houston artist. Both T-shirts are marked with “PLEASURES” branding with “DON TOLIVER” underscoring the motif.hypebeast.com
