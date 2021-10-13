Don Toliver and PLEASURES Deliver 'Life of a Don' Release

UPDATE: The album is now here for streaming everywhere. Check it out below. Don Toliver signed with Cactus Jack Records in 2018 and has had a steady growth ever since, forming his own fan base over the years. Last year, he put out his debut album Heaven or Hell, but it went a little under the radar, perhaps due to the fact that it came out right around the start of the pandemic.

