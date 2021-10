MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers still have not won a Brandon Woodruff start since August, and now the National League Division Series moves to Atlanta all square. A 3-0 Brewers loss to the Braves on Saturday at American Family Field was Woodruff’s 2021 season -- and particularly his closing month of the regular season -- in a nutshell. He pitched well enough to win with some support but got none, as Milwaukee was blanked by surging left-hander Max Fried and three Atlanta relievers in a defeat that evened the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO