Frederick, MD

20-50-100 Years Ago — Oct. 13

By Susan Guynn
Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Suffering from a fractured skull and from other serious injuries received in an accident early yesterday morning, Harvey Utz, Taneytown, employed as a machinist at the Frederick Motor company, is a patient at Frederick City Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Leaving Taneytown yesterday on his motorcycle for Frederick, he took the road through Keymar and Woodsboro and had gotten about a mile from Walkersville when about 5:10 o’clock he crashed into the rear of a buggy that was traveling in the same direction as himself. It was still very dark, and it is supposed that Utz could not see the buggy ahead.

