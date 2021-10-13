CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Fertiglobe sets price range for IPO, implies market cap of up to $5-$6 billion

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Fertiglobe set the price range for its initial public offering on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion to $6 billion.

The company, a joint venture unit between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and chemical producer OCI, also said it secured Inclusive Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as cornerstone investors in the offering.

It said the final offer price is expected to be announced on Oct. 20, and listing of the shares in Abu Dhabi is expected on Oct. 27.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Abu Dhabi National Oil Co#Oci#Abu Dhabi Pension Fund#Uae
techxplore.com

Volvo sets IPO for Oct 28, valuing it up to $23 bn

Swedish car brand Volvo said Monday it was planning its Stockholm stock exchange debut on October 28, targeting a market value of up to 200 billion kronor ($23.1 billion, 19.9 billion euros). The Swedish carmaker first announced its plans to go public in early October, while noting that China's Geely...
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

Expensify Files S-1 As IPO Market For Enterprise Tech Heats Up

Expense management platform Expensify officially filed its S-1 late Friday, joining the parade of enterprise tech companies going public this year. The Portland-based company aims to follow enterprise-facing tech companies like WalkMe, Sprinklr, Confluent and others, which have all gone public in the last several months. Just last week, San Francisco-based DevOps platform GitLab saw its shares spike nearly 35 percent in first-day trading—giving the company a market cap of nearly $15 billion.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Rent the Runway Targets Valuation of Up to $1.5 Billion in IPO

Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking a valuation of as much as $1.5 billion in its initial public offering next week, in what would cap a comeback for the clothing-rental business. The New York company is aiming to sell shares at a valuation of roughly $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, it plans to disclose in an updated IPO filing later Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The roadshow for company management and their underwriters to pitch the shares to potential investors begins Tuesday and the shares are to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market next Wednesday.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
AFP

New bitcoin-linked security to premiere on Wall Street

Bitcoin will take another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, will unveil the bitcoin futures-linked vehicle under the ticker "BITO," the company said Monday. The launch has been eagerly anticipated in the world of crypto-money, lifting bitcoin above $62,000 in recent days, a level not seen since April. Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in bitcoin futures," ProShares said.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Toddler Makes 6,500% Profit As Bitcoin Price Surges To $62,000

A toddler in Brazil made a 6,500% profit on one Bitcoin as prices soar back to the $60,000 mark. The four-year-old girl, whose identity was not revealed, received 1 BTC from her father Joao Canhada in 2017 when Bitcoin was still priced at roughly $915.80. “As soon as my daughter...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums soar to highest in 15 months

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil surged to their highest level in more than a year on Tuesday, riding on firmer buying interests for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the industrial fuel grade lingered close to their strongest levels since January 2020. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF jumped 11 cents on Tuesday to 64 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since July last year. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $14.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $15.40 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which hit a high of $15.64 per barrel last week, have climbed about 78% in the last two months, in turn driving the overall margins for Asian oil refiners to pre-pandemic levels. "The recovery in Asian gasoil demand coincided with lower exports from China and autumn refinery maintenance, helping to rebalance the regional market... that said, we believe the recent jump in cracks is partly sentiment/risk driven," energy consultancy FGE said in a note. "The surplus in Asian gasoil will widen over the next few months to near 500,000 barrels per day by early 2022 (estimated at 280,000 bpd in October)," FGE added. The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil, which have widened its backwardation by over 80% in the last two weeks, traded at $1.08 per barrel on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. POWER SHORTAGES - China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. - Coal, oil and gas prices have all rocketed higher in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Beijing to Brussels, raising inflationary pressures and putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Five gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a supply crunch in natural gas, electricity and coal continued across the globe while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic demand for heating. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 95.07 -0.08 -0.08 95.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.77 0.81 -31.40 -2.58 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 95.27 -0.65 -0.68 95.92 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.57 0.24 -13.26 -1.81 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 95.55 -0.85 -0.88 96.4 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.29 0.03 -2.27 -1.32 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 97.48 -0.77 -0.78 98.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.64 0.11 20.75 0.53 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 95.02 -0.99 -1.03 96.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.07 0.09 -450.00 -0.02 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
MARKETS
Reuters

Analysis-Bitcoin futures highlight some pitfalls for new ETFs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The launch of the first bitcoin futures exchange traded fund (ETF) on Tuesday marks a major step toward legitimizing the cryptocurrency, but some ETF investors may face higher costs compared with buying the digital currency itself. Barring any last-minute objection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy