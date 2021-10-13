CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelich after Crew's exit: 'I have to play better'

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Christian Yelich will need some time to process 2021 from both a team and an individual standpoint, but he was sure of one thing after watching a Will Smith slider go by for the final out of the Brewers’ season. “I understand that I have to play better,”...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stearns says Brewers don't know cause of Yelich's struggles

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says nobody has been able to figure out the cause of Christian Yelich’s hitting struggles over the past couple of seasons. “I think if we did, if Christian knew exactly what happened, it’s easier to solve,” Stearns said...
MLB
Anniston Star

Christian Yelich hits into double play vs. Braves

Eighth inning: Christian Yelich grounds into double play. Jace Peterson led off the eighth inning with a four-pitch walk against Braves reliever Luke Jackson and after Wong flew out to left, Willy Adames came back from 0-2 to work Jackson full then singled to center. That put runners at the corners for Christian Yelich, who sent an 86 MPH first-pitch slider right into the Braves' defensive shift for an inning-ending double play.
MLB
MLB

Wiemer fills up the box score in the desert

Scottsdale, Ariz. -- Since taking him in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft, the Brewers have decided to let Joey Wiemer be Joey Wiemer. With some slight modifications. Every bit of that profile was on display Saturday night. Milwaukee’s No. 23 prospect went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs,...
MLB
MLB

Five questions facing the Brewers this winter

MILWAUKEE -- For the fourth straight year, the Brewers made the postseason. And for the fourth straight year, they fell short of the World Series, forcing an abrupt pivot to offseason planning in an effort to give it another go next year. Here are five questions the club is facing...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
