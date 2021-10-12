A record number of workers are quitting their jobs, empowered by new leverage
The number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs, according to new data from the Department of Labor released Tuesday. Some 4.3 million people quit jobs in August, according to the monthly survey - about 2.9 percent of the workforce. The phenomenon is being driven in part by workers who are less willing to endure inconvenient hours, compensation, or conditions because they know there are ample opportunities elsewhere.www.unionleader.com
