A record number of workers are quitting their jobs, empowered by new leverage

By Eli Rosenberg The Washington Post
Union Leader
 8 days ago

The number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs, according to new data from the Department of Labor released Tuesday. Some 4.3 million people quit jobs in August, according to the monthly survey - about 2.9 percent of the workforce. The phenomenon is being driven in part by workers who are less willing to endure inconvenient hours, compensation, or conditions because they know there are ample opportunities elsewhere.

Union Leader

Closing the Deal: Treat people with respect and dignity on their way out

WITH ALL of the career options out there and companies relentlessly focused on recruiting and hiring, there is one reality employers must recognize: People are leaving their jobs for what they perceive to be a better opportunity. Losing talented employees is a major challenge for all organizations. In many cases,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a new record

A record 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August according to the latest data from the US Department of Labor. Approximately 4 million people per month have been leaving their jobs since the spring, as part of a trend that has become known as the Great Resignation. It...
ECONOMY
PennLive.com

Workers quit their jobs at record pace in August, especially in hard-hit COVID-19 areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

